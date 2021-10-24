171 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Sunday that during the last 24 hours, 171 new coronavirus cases have been reported from Punjab out of which 96 cases from Lahore.

In a press statement, he explained that 17 cases reported in Rawalpindi, 9 in Multan and Jehlum, 6 in Sargodah and Faisalabad, 3 cases in Sheikhupura, Rahim Yar Khan and Khanewal respectively.

So far, the total number of cases has reached 439,003 besides, 418,237 patients have fully recovered in the whole province, bringing the total number of active cases to 7,874 till date.

In recent 24 hours, 8 deaths were reported in Punjab due to coronavirus taking the total telly up to 12,892, he added.

The secretary said that during the last 24 hours, 16,845 tests were conducted making a total of 7,815,491 tests. There were currently a total of 636 vaccination centers in operation, he informed.

During the last 24 hours, the overall rate of positivity of coronavirus was recorded at 1.0 percent in all cities of the province, while the rate of positive cases in the provincial capital was 2.6 percent, 1.3 percent in Rawalpindi, 1.0 percent in Faisalabad, 1.4 percent in Multan.