UrduPoint.com

171 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 09:40 PM

171 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Sunday that during the last 24 hours, 171 new coronavirus cases have been reported from Punjab out of which 96 cases from Lahore.

In a press statement, he explained that 17 cases reported in Rawalpindi, 9 in Multan and Jehlum, 6 in Sargodah and Faisalabad, 3 cases in Sheikhupura, Rahim Yar Khan and Khanewal respectively.

So far, the total number of cases has reached 439,003 besides, 418,237 patients have fully recovered in the whole province, bringing the total number of active cases to 7,874 till date.

In recent 24 hours, 8 deaths were reported in Punjab due to coronavirus taking the total telly up to 12,892, he added.

The secretary said that during the last 24 hours, 16,845 tests were conducted making a total of 7,815,491 tests. There were currently a total of 636 vaccination centers in operation, he informed.

During the last 24 hours, the overall rate of positivity of coronavirus was recorded at 1.0 percent in all cities of the province, while the rate of positive cases in the provincial capital was 2.6 percent, 1.3 percent in Rawalpindi, 1.0 percent in Faisalabad, 1.4 percent in Multan.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Rahim Yar Khan Rawalpindi Sheikhupura Khanewal Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan to chase the target o ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan to chase the target of 152 runs to beat India

43 minutes ago
 IMF expert panel: Improved policy frameworks are k ..

IMF expert panel: Improved policy frameworks are key to a transformational recov ..

1 hour ago
 Olympic champions, Team Abu Dhabi to compete at FI ..

Olympic champions, Team Abu Dhabi to compete at FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Ma ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Taxi signs exclusive operation agreement to ..

Dubai Taxi signs exclusive operation agreement to serve Global Village visitors

2 hours ago
 India’s Trinity Lubes &amp; Grease invests AED 5 ..

India’s Trinity Lubes &amp; Grease invests AED 50 mn in Hamriyah Free Zone Aut ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan opt to bowl first aga ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan opt to bowl first against India

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.