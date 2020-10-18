UrduPoint.com
171 Sahulat Bazaars Made Operational In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 10:30 PM

171 Sahulat bazaars made operational in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has made 171 Sahulat bazaars fully functional to ensure provision of daily use items to the people on reasonable prices.

A meeting was held at civil secretariat on Sunday, presided by Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik.

Chief Secretary said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was monitoring steps related to price control and performance in this regard on daily basis.

He directed the concerned authorities to increase the number of Sahulat bazaars in Lahore and other major cities.

Jawad Rafique said that in open market demand and supply and prices of essential items should be monitored.

He said that for implementation of fixed prices, it was very important to obtain information with regard to the production of agriculture commodities.

He said that agriculture department and other provincial departments have to play effective role in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sahulat bazaars had been set up as per the directionof Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate common man.

