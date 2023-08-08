171 teachers of education deptt Attock promoted

As many as 171 teachers serving in primary, middle and high schools in six different tehsils of district Attock promoted after a departmental promotion committee meeting has given official nod for their promotion to the next cadre

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :As many as 171 teachers serving in Primary, middle and high schools in six different tehsils of district Attock promoted after a departmental promotion committee meeting has given official nod for their promotion to the next cadre.

According to a statement issued by the District Information Office, a meeting of departmental promotion committee meeting was held at the CEO education Office, in which promotion cases of 185 teachers of various categories were presented, out of which the committee approved the cases of 171 teachers while 14 teachers were rejected.

"The cases were deferred due to various legal and technical objections", the statement said that the data of promoted teachers were uploaded to the school Information System (SIS) School Education Department Punjab for their adjustment on the posts vacant of various schools of the district and addresses the paucity of teachers accordingly.