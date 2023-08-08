Open Menu

171 Teachers Of Education Deptt Attock Promoted

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2023 | 10:27 PM

171 teachers of education deptt Attock promoted

As many as 171 teachers serving in primary, middle and high schools in six different tehsils of district Attock promoted after a departmental promotion committee meeting has given official nod for their promotion to the next cadre

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :As many as 171 teachers serving in Primary, middle and high schools in six different tehsils of district Attock promoted after a departmental promotion committee meeting has given official nod for their promotion to the next cadre.

According to a statement issued by the District Information Office, a meeting of departmental promotion committee meeting was held at the CEO education Office, in which promotion cases of 185 teachers of various categories were presented, out of which the committee approved the cases of 171 teachers while 14 teachers were rejected.

"The cases were deferred due to various legal and technical objections", the statement said that the data of promoted teachers were uploaded to the school Information System (SIS) School Education Department Punjab for their adjustment on the posts vacant of various schools of the district and addresses the paucity of teachers accordingly.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Attock

Recent Stories

Summary for dissolving assemblies prepared: SAPM

Summary for dissolving assemblies prepared: SAPM

2 minutes ago
 Human Rights Cell efficiently addressing citizens' ..

Human Rights Cell efficiently addressing citizens' complaints, SSP

2 minutes ago
 PM announces to auction all Toshakhana gifts to su ..

PM announces to auction all Toshakhana gifts to support orphan children

2 minutes ago
 Langu takes notice of killing of three people in Q ..

Langu takes notice of killing of three people in Quetta

2 minutes ago
 Culture dept, Greenwich University ink MoU for coo ..

Culture dept, Greenwich University ink MoU for cooperation in culture, tourism

10 minutes ago
 Current circumstances warrant deep Pak-Afghan coop ..

Current circumstances warrant deep Pak-Afghan cooperation against terrorism, ext ..

7 minutes ago
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-notif ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-notifies PTI chief from NA seat

7 minutes ago
 UN Welcomes Syria's Decision to Allow Aid Operatio ..

UN Welcomes Syria's Decision to Allow Aid Operations Until November 13 - Spokesm ..

7 minutes ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes 96 legislation in five ..

Balochistan Assembly passes 96 legislation in five year tenure

7 minutes ago
 Tech Industry Groups Back TikTok's Challenge to US ..

Tech Industry Groups Back TikTok's Challenge to US State of Montana's Ban on App ..

7 minutes ago
 Italy bank shares fall on govt's surprise windfall ..

Italy bank shares fall on govt's surprise windfall tax

10 minutes ago
 Experts for reduction in prevailing energy tariffs ..

Experts for reduction in prevailing energy tariffs, less energy intensive export ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan