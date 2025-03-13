1,710 raids conducted on drug-peddlers’ hideouts

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The police conducted 1,710 raids on drug-peddlers’ hideouts across the province including Lahore during a week and 928 drug peddlers were arrested and cases were registered.

A spokesperson said that 548 kilograms of charas, 59 kilograms of heroin, 31 kilograms of ice were recovered from the possession of drug peddlers, while 14 kilograms of opium and more than 8,000 liters of alcohol were also recovered.