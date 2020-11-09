17,105 flour bags sold in Sahulat Bazaars

A total of 17,105 flour bags were sold in a day at subsidized rate in 25 Sahulat Bazaars set up in various parts of the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :A total of 17,105 flour bags were sold in a day at subsidized rate in 25 Sahulat Bazaars set up in various parts of the district.

Giving details, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Monday that out of these bags, 12,105 bags were of 10 kg which were sold at the rate of Rs 420 per bag while 5000 bags weighing 20 kg each were sold at the rate of Rs 845 per bag.

Similarly, 1105 metric tonne sugar was sold at Sahulat bazaars on government fixed prices.

The entire record pertaining to delivery and sale of flour bags is being compiled transparently while regular monitoring is also carried out to check corruption and misappropriation in the sale of sugar and flour atsale points, he added.