171,369 Senior Citizens Vaccinated

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 09:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :As many as 171,369 senior citizens have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr Ata Al-Moenum said on Thursday 139,237 citizens have been given the first dose, while 32,132 were administered second dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited a vaccination center at sports complex Samanabad and checked arrangements there. Assistant Commissioner Umar Maqbool, Dr. Bilal Ahmad and other officers were also present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

