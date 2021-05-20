171,369 senior citizens vaccinated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :As many as 171,369 senior citizens have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr Ata Al-Moenum said on Thursday 139,237 citizens have been given the first dose, while 32,132 were administered second dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited a vaccination center at sports complex Samanabad and checked arrangements there. Assistant Commissioner Umar Maqbool, Dr. Bilal Ahmad and other officers were also present on the occasion.