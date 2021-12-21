17,155 POs, CAs arrested in 2021

UrduPoint.com

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 17,155 criminals from various parts of the city during the last one year from January to December 2021

The Lahore police arrested 9901 proclaimed offenders, 1,959 targeted offenders and 5,295 court absconders. As many as 1,041 POs were of category 'A' and 8,860 POs were of category 'B'.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev said that police has devised a special strategy to arrest the proclaimed offenders as most of them had been involved in heinous crimes including illegal possessions, murders, attempt to murder, kidnappings for ransom, extortion and narcotics.

All the divisional SPs, SDPOs and SHOs have been directed to meet the target of the arrest of these POs and TOs and speed up crackdown againstthese criminals as overall performance of these police officers and officialswould be evaluated by their targets achieved in this regard.

