1719 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) Rounded Up In Rawalpindi

Mon 08th July 2019 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Police have arrested 1719 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and Court Absconders during last six months.

According to Rawalpindi police Spokesman, raids on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) were conducted by Rawalpindi district police to net POs, Court Absconders and other outlaws while during last six months, 1719 POs including 229 of A category and 1490 of B category allegedly involved in different crimes were sent behind the bars.

He said the operation would continue and the POs and the Court Absconders would be sent behind the bars.

He informed that Rawalpindi District Police under National Action Plan also registered 385 cases against 734 persons who violated Punjab TemporaryResidence Act and did not pass on the required information to the police.

Similarly, 25 cases were registered against wall chalking ban violators and police netted eight accused, he added.

