172 Beggars Arrested In Two Weeks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 08:23 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Lahore Police Operations Wing arrested 172 beggars and registered 86 cases against them in different police stations of the provincial metropolis during crackdown in last two weeks.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan said that during the drive, Civil Lines Police arrested 76 beggars, Iqbal Division Police arrested 15 beggars, Model Town Police 41, Cantonment Police18, Sadar Division Police 17 and City Division Police arrested 5 beggars.

The beggars included 78 men, 92 women and two transgenders. The DIG said that joint teams of Child Protection Bureau, social welfare and police were conducting raids against beggars on daily basis.

