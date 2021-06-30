UrduPoint.com
172 Coronavirus Patients Recovered In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 08:15 PM

As many as 172 coronavirus patients were recovered on Wednesday, a report of the health department said

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 172 coronavirus patients were recovered on Wednesday, a report of the health department said.

According to the data shared by the health department, 304,717 coronavirus patients had been recovered so far in public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare department across the province.

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department sources said 6,941 beds were reserved in all government owned hospitals for corona patients, out of which 6,395 beds unoccupied.

As many as 1,355 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1,209 were vacant so far.

The specialized healthcare department had arranged 3,099 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2,967 ones were vacant.

The specialized healthcare had arranged 706 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial governmentwhile 113 ventilators were under use and 593 unoccupied.

Around 241 ventilators were reserved for the city's hospitals as 47 occupied and 194 ventilators were vacant.

