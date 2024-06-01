Open Menu

172 Govt Buildings To Be Provided 47 MW Power Through Solarization: Energy Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2024 | 08:32 PM

The Energy Minister Sindh Syed Nasir Shah on Friday said 172 public sector buildings will be provided 47 Megawatt electricity through Solar system in three different phases

This, he said while talking to World Bank's Technical Mission at Energy Department office.

The World Bank mission led by Senior Energy Specialist/Task Team Leader Dmytro Glazkov, Project Director Sindh Solar Energy Mahfooz Qazi and others were also present on the occasion.

Nasir Shah informed the WB team that in the first phase of solarization, 21.7MW electricity would be provided through the solar panels to 34 public sector buildings, while in the second phase 3.30 MW will be completed by 2024 and 23 government buildings will be provided with 10 MW of electricity through solar panels.

Similarly, in the third phase, there is a plan to provide 15 MW electricity to 100 government buildings through solarization from July 2024, Shah added.

Minister said that 4 MW floating solar will be installed at Hyderabad Qasimabad treatment plant.

Nasir Shah told the World Bank team that according to party manifesto and directions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, free electricity should be provided to the people as soon as possible through solarization.

Sindh government is focusing on speeding up the solarization process as much as possible. He said the Energy Department was trying to provide free electricity to poor consumers using 100 to 300 units through phased solarization, while work on various projects was going on.

The delegation of the World Bank Technical Mission expressed satisfaction over the pace of the solar energy project and assured full cooperation.

Nasir Shah told the delegation that the pace of the solar project is being monitored on a daily basis.

More Stories From Pakistan