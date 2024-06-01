Open Menu

172 Govt Buildings To Get 47mw Electricity Under Solarization

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2024 | 08:31 PM

172 govt buildings to get 47mw electricity under solarization

Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that 172 public sector buildings will initially be provided with 47 MW of electricity through solarization in three different phases

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that 172 public sector buildings will initially be provided with 47 MW of electricity through solarization in three different phases.

He expressed these views at the Energy Department during a meeting with a delegation of the World Bank's technical mission, according to a communique on Saturday.

The World Bank mission was led by Senior Energy Specialist/Task Team Leader Dmytro Glazkov while Project Director Sindh Solar Energy Mahfooz Qazi and others were also present on the occasion.

The Minister Energy gave more details and said that in the first phase of solarization 21.7MW of electricity was being provided through the solar panels to 34 public sector buildings,

While in the second phase will be completed by 2024 and 23 government buildings will be provided with 10 MW of electricity through solar panels.

Similarly, in the third phase, there was a plan to provide 15 MW electricity to 100 government buildings through solarization from July 2024.

Nasir Shah said that 4MW floating solar will be installed at Hyderabad Qasimabad treatment plant.

He told the delegation that according to party manifesto and directions of the chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari free electricity should be provided to the people as soon as possible through solarization.

The Sindh government was focusing on speeding up the solarization process as much as possible.

He said that Energy Department was trying to provide free electricity to poor consumers and work on various projects was going on.

Nasir Shah told the delegation that the pace of the solar project was being monitored on a daily basis and directed to accelerate it further.

The delegation of the World Bank Technical Mission expressed satisfaction over the pace of the solar energy project and assured its full cooperation.

Related Topics

Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari World Bank Electricity Poor Hyderabad Nasir Qasimabad July From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

‘Govt can boost revenues by Rs40b with Optimized ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by Rs40b with Optimized Tobacco Taxation’

1 minute ago
 Pakistan releases “Saadi Wari Oye” anthem for ..

Pakistan releases “Saadi Wari Oye” anthem for T20 World Cup 2024

1 hour ago
 Ambassador Baloch attends Azerbaijan's republic da ..

Ambassador Baloch attends Azerbaijan's republic day football event

8 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams

Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams

3 hours ago
 NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per ..

NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per unit

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to export nurses staff to Malaysia

Pakistan to export nurses staff to Malaysia

4 minutes ago
vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashChar ..

Vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashCharge Now Available in 128GB ROM ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest ..

Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife ..

Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife of Vietnamese ambassador

5 hours ago
 Power generation from Thar coal reaches 2,640 MW, ..

Power generation from Thar coal reaches 2,640 MW, Poised to hit 3,280 MW by year ..

4 minutes ago
 Business and trade delegation from Pakistan conclu ..

Business and trade delegation from Pakistan concludes its visit to Ethiopia

4 minutes ago
 Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in ..

Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan