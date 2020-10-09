UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

172 Illegal Structures Demolished In Village Sinyari

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 10:20 PM

172 illegal structures demolished in village Sinyari

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Friday demolished 172 structures at village Sinyari, situated in the foothills of Margalla Hills in its anti encroachment drive.

The operation was conducted by CDA's Enforcement Directorate with the assistance of Islamabad Administration, Federal capital police and the Revenue staff of the authority, said a news release.

Heavy Machinery was utilized to demolish illegal constructions.

During the drive around152 rooms, two animal sheds, eight wash rooms , four boundary walls and six food trough (khurlis) were removed.

The apex agency had conducted an operation last week in the same area during which 12 animal sheds, eight rooms, two washrooms and six boundary walls were demolished.

Before starting the operation the civic authority had warned the encroachers to voluntarily vacate the state land.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Same Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian FM discuss advancing ..

41 minutes ago

OECD to hold webinar on effects of COVID-19

1 hour ago

National Assembly body for formulating boating, fi ..

2 minutes ago

Polo final on Sunday

2 minutes ago

French frog farmers jump to meet restaurant demand ..

2 minutes ago

Federal ministers meet Chief Minister Buzdar, disc ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.