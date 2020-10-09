172 illegal structures demolished in village Sinyari

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Friday demolished 172 structures at village Sinyari, situated in the foothills of Margalla Hills in its anti encroachment drive.

The operation was conducted by CDA's Enforcement Directorate with the assistance of Islamabad Administration, Federal capital police and the Revenue staff of the authority, said a news release.

Heavy Machinery was utilized to demolish illegal constructions.

During the drive around152 rooms, two animal sheds, eight wash rooms , four boundary walls and six food trough (khurlis) were removed.

The apex agency had conducted an operation last week in the same area during which 12 animal sheds, eight rooms, two washrooms and six boundary walls were demolished.

Before starting the operation the civic authority had warned the encroachers to voluntarily vacate the state land.