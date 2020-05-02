172 new coronavirus reported in KP, death toll mounts to 161: Health Department

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as 172 new corona cases have been reported during last 24 hours in different parts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :As many as 172 new corona cases have been reported during last 24 hours in different parts of the province.

The provincial health department spokesman told APP on Saturday that the toll of COVID-19 infected people in the province has reached to 2729.

Similarly, a total of 690 patients have recovered while 161 died of coronavirus pandemic in the province.

At least 15 people died during last twenty-four hours from coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.