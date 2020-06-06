172 profiteers fined in two days

The Price Control Magistrates have imposed fine on 172 profiteers across the district for selling commodities on high rates during separate raids in last two days

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :The Price Control Magistrates have imposed fine on 172 profiteers across the district for selling commodities on high rates during separate raids in last two days.

in line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the price control magistrates conducting raids across the district to ensure availability of commodities on government's announced rates.

The prices control magistrates checked more than 1300 shops in last two days and found 172 shopkeepers involved in selling commodities on high rates.

The price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs 443,000 on the profiteers.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi has directed price control magistrates to continue raids on Sunday also.