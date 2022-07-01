1,720 'criminals' held during June

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police arrested 1,720 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during June 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Police arrested 1,720 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during June 2022.

According to a spokesperson, police teams arrested 516 proclaimed offenders and 453 drug-pushers and recovered 134-kg hashish, 4.

38-kg ice and 6,905litre liquor from them.

The police also arrested 318 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs. 412,890 from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapon-holders, the police arrested 433 persons and recovered 337 pistols, 53 guns, 27 rifles, two revolvers, 14 Kalashnikovs and a number of bullets from them.