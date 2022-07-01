UrduPoint.com

1,720 'criminals' Held During June

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2022 | 07:24 PM

1,720 'criminals' held during June

Police arrested 1,720 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during June 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Police arrested 1,720 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during June 2022.

According to a spokesperson, police teams arrested 516 proclaimed offenders and 453 drug-pushers and recovered 134-kg hashish, 4.

38-kg ice and 6,905litre liquor from them.

The police also arrested 318 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs. 412,890 from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapon-holders, the police arrested 433 persons and recovered 337 pistols, 53 guns, 27 rifles, two revolvers, 14 Kalashnikovs and a number of bullets from them.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Money June Criminals From

Recent Stories

Minister for expeditious work on various sports pr ..

Minister for expeditious work on various sports projects

2 minutes ago
 Private hospitals asked to prepare contingency pla ..

Private hospitals asked to prepare contingency plans for COVID-19 treatment

2 minutes ago
 2259 power pilferers nabbed in June

2259 power pilferers nabbed in June

2 minutes ago
 Court exempts PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza from personal a ..

Court exempts PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza from personal appearance

2 minutes ago
 SRB exceeds revenue target for 2021-22 by Rs 3.5 b ..

SRB exceeds revenue target for 2021-22 by Rs 3.5 bln

2 minutes ago
 3 killed in separate road accidents

3 killed in separate road accidents

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.