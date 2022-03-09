172000 graduates able to get jobs annually, moot told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Annually, on average, 4,80000 students graduated from universities across the country and out of which only 172000 were able to get a job. This is undoubtedly one of the major concerns for our students as the majority of Pakistan's population struggle with the issues of unemployment.

These views were expressed by Dr. Maroof Bin Rauf, Assistant Professor of department of education,University of Karachi while addressing an exhibition and seminar on Social Action Project (SAP) organized by the department of education here on Wednesday.

He said, when such a situation arises, there was an urgent need to prepare the students in such a way that they could earn through entrepreneurship and push their lives for the job instead of going abroad.

Dr Rauf said "We have to guide our youth in right direction so that their energies can not go wasted and they become useful citizens." He informed the audience that SAP is a term commonly used to refer to an action taken to improve society. Dr Rauf used this term to teach entrepreneurship to students in a unique way.

He mentioned that human beings could not be weighed on the same scale because there was a difference in their characteristics.

During his presentation, he observed that traditional methods of providing employment had failed in fulfilling the needs of the market and both public and private sectors could not provide jobs to every citizen of the country and this situation would sooner or later lead the country to a dangerous economic crisis.

He said that, in this situation, it is important to enable youngsters to get decent work through entrepreneurship, it would help in establishing small-scale industries across the country and Pakistan's exports might also increase by strengthening entrepreneurship culture.

Dr Maroof Bin Rauf suggested that compulsory courses about entrepreneurship should be a part of every department of public and private sectors universities.

Meanwhile, the former Director General National Institute of Oceanography ministry of science and technology government of Pakistan Dr Nuzhat Khan said that the world was now moving in new directions and Pakistanis had to follow the market's trend to compete at the international level.

Chairman Karachi University business school Dr Muhammad Danish Siddiqui said that to understand the aspects of the economy, we had to realize the importance of social responsibility, broad consideration of society and businesses, contribution to the public interest, and corporate voluntary participation.

He added entrepreneurs must have the ability and knowledge to participate in local and international competitions and fundraising programs so that their projects remain on the top over the years.