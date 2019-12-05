UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17231 Employees Recruited By Interior Ministry In Present Govt: National Assembly Told

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 10:15 PM

17231 employees recruited by Interior Ministry in present govt: National Assembly told

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali Thursday informed the National Assembly that the Ministry of Interior and its 21 attached departments had recruited a total number of 17231 employees during tenure of the present government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali Thursday informed the National Assembly that the Ministry of Interior and its 21 attached departments had recruited a total number of 17231 employees during tenure of the present government.

Speaking in the National Assembly during question hour, he said 40132 persons had been recruited and 24496 officials were promoted in the Ministry and its attached departments in the last five years.

Responding to a question of MNA Shamim Ara Panhwar, he said the recruitment was carried out strictly in accordance with rules and policy guidelines circulated by Establishment Division from time to time. About 123 officers of BS-20 were serving in Ministry of Interior and its attached departments, he added.

He said the total number of official vehicles of the Ministry in use were 1052 and its annual expenditure was Rs 6,6945,447 and no official vehicle was missing or misused.

354 officers of the Ministry and its attached departments were getting transport monetization and no officer was using official vehicle for private purposes. However, vehicles were used for official purpose such as attending meetings, official visits and tours.

To a question of Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, he said the rate of crime for car theft, motorcycle theft, robbery, kidnapping, murder and dacoity in Islamabad during the period from August, 2018 to September 2019 had decreased due to better strategy adopted by capital territory police for crime prevention and detection. A total of 29 cases of sexual abuse of male and female children were registered in the capital in this period. In these cases, one accused was convicted, 24 were under trial and remaining four were under investigation. The administration was making hectic efforts to finalize these cases.

Related Topics

Murder Islamabad National Assembly Police Kidnapping Vehicles Vehicle Car Robbery Tours Male Shamim Ara August September 2018 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity meets UN Chie ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

6 minutes ago

Sri Lankan President receives UAE Ambassador in Co ..

6 minutes ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi opens City Center Almaza in Cairo

36 minutes ago

Banking sector remains positive in Q3

1 hour ago

Iran Informs UN About Determination to Continue Ba ..

40 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.