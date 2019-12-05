17231 employees recruited by Interior Ministry in present govt: National Assembly told

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali Thursday informed the National Assembly that the Ministry of Interior and its 21 attached departments had recruited a total number of 17231 employees during tenure of the present government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali Thursday informed the National Assembly that the Ministry of Interior and its 21 attached departments had recruited a total number of 17231 employees during tenure of the present government

Speaking in the National Assembly during question hour, he said 40132 persons had been recruited and 24496 officials were promoted in the Ministry and its attached departments in the last five years.

Responding to a question of MNA Shamim Ara Panhwar, he said the recruitment was carried out strictly in accordance with rules and policy guidelines circulated by Establishment Division from time to time. About 123 officers of BS-20 were serving in Ministry of Interior and its attached departments, he added.

He said the total number of official vehicles of the Ministry in use were 1052 and its annual expenditure was Rs 6,6945,447 and no official vehicle was missing or misused.

354 officers of the Ministry and its attached departments were getting transport monetization and no officer was using official vehicle for private purposes. However, vehicles were used for official purpose such as attending meetings, official visits and tours.

To a question of Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, he said the rate of crime for car theft, motorcycle theft, robbery, kidnapping, murder and dacoity in Islamabad during the period from August, 2018 to September 2019 had decreased due to better strategy adopted by capital territory police for crime prevention and detection. A total of 29 cases of sexual abuse of male and female children were registered in the capital in this period. In these cases, one accused was convicted, 24 were under trial and remaining four were under investigation. The administration was making hectic efforts to finalize these cases.