1,727 coronavirus patients recovered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :As many as 1,727 coronavirus patients had been recovered on Wednesday, a report of the Health department said.

According to the data shared by the health department, 250,245 patients had been recovered so far in public sector hospitals of the province under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments.

The specialized healthcare and medical education department sources said 7,502 beds were reserved in government hospitals, out of which, 4,709 unoccupied. Likewise, 1,623 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 912 were vacant so far.

In view of the surging corona pandemic, the healthcare department had arranged 3,394 beds in isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2,569 were vacant. However, 454 beds reserved in the government hospitals of Lahore and 350 unoccupied.

The specialized healthcare had arranged 743 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government as 413 were under use while 330 unoccupied.

Around 272 ventilators were reserved in hospitals of the city while 215 occupied and 57 were vacant.