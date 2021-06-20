172,793 children vaccinated against typhoid

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir said that 172,793 children from nine months to 15 years old were vaccinated against typhoid during the 1st five days of the ongoing anti-typhoid campaign in 41 urban union councils of the district.

She disclosed this while presiding over a review meeting of anti-typhoid drive here on Sunday.

She said that a target of vaccination against typhoid was set as 420,000 children in 41 civic union councils in the drive which would continue till June 26. For this purpose, 216 teams were constituted, she added.

The DC directed the health department officers to monitor the performance of typhoid vaccination teams.

She warned that any kind of negligence and lethargy in anti-typhoid drive would not be tolerated.

She urged the parents to get their children vaccinated against typhoid during the campaign.