1729 power pilferers nabbed during current month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 1729 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in the current month, Mepco official said on Sunday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 2.7 million electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 46.8 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were registered 306 of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, spokesman added.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mepco Engineer Ikram-Ul-Haq has directed officials concerned to ensure strict action against power pilferers and continue crackdown on daily basis to control power theft.