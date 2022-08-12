173 Corona cases confirmed in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Corona cases once again registered surge in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 173 new cases were confirmed in the province during the period of last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Friday.

With the confirmation of 173 new cases, the number of total active Corona cases in the province has surged to 722.

The disease since its outbreak in March 2020 has claimed 6333 lives in the province.

As compared to 173 cases of Friday, 51 cases were confirmed on Thursday. One person was also died of the virus yesterday. However, no death is reported from the disease during the period of last 24 hours.

Similarly, during the same period 89 patients have recovered from the disease in the province. As many as 2380 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 173 proved positive for Corona.