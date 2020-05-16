173 COVID-19 patients of Hazara recovered

As many as 173 victims of COVID-19 out of 335 in all districts of Hazara division Saturday defeated the disease and recovered

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :As many as 173 victims of COVID-19 out of 335 in all districts of Hazara division Saturday defeated the disease and recovered.

A total of 2206 suspected were tested for Coronavirus, of which 235 were found positive while the reports of 243 cases was still awaited from all over the Hazara division.

According to the district-wise breakup of the statistics of Health department, the patients of COVID-19 who had recovered were 15 from district Haripur, 79 Mansehra, 59 Abbottabad, 16 Battagram and 2 from Torghar.

Earlier, 52 people were tested COVID-19 positive from district Haripur, 109 from Manshera, 113 from Abbottabad, 57 from Battagram, 2 each from Torghar Kohistan districts.

Up till now, 16 people died across Hazara owing to COVID-19 including 7 from district Mansehra, 5 from Abbottabad, 1 from Haripur and 3 from Battagram.

Till now 6 doctors and 3 nurses have become the victim of Coronavirus in AMC.