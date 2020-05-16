UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

173 COVID-19 Patients Of Hazara Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 07:26 PM

173 COVID-19 patients of Hazara recovered

As many as 173 victims of COVID-19 out of 335 in all districts of Hazara division Saturday defeated the disease and recovered

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :As many as 173 victims of COVID-19 out of 335 in all districts of Hazara division Saturday defeated the disease and recovered.

A total of 2206 suspected were tested for Coronavirus, of which 235 were found positive while the reports of 243 cases was still awaited from all over the Hazara division.

According to the district-wise breakup of the statistics of Health department, the patients of COVID-19 who had recovered were 15 from district Haripur, 79 Mansehra, 59 Abbottabad, 16 Battagram and 2 from Torghar.

Earlier, 52 people were tested COVID-19 positive from district Haripur, 109 from Manshera, 113 from Abbottabad, 57 from Battagram, 2 each from Torghar Kohistan districts.

Up till now, 16 people died across Hazara owing to COVID-19 including 7 from district Mansehra, 5 from Abbottabad, 1 from Haripur and 3 from Battagram.

Till now 6 doctors and 3 nurses have become the victim of Coronavirus in AMC.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Died Mansehra Haripur Kohistan All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU Parliamentary Research report exposed India: AJ ..

14 minutes ago

UAE provides 43 tonnes of food aid to residents of ..

45 minutes ago

A Century in Flux: Chapter II at Sharjah Art Museu ..

45 minutes ago

UN prosecutor hails arrest of Rwanda genocide susp ..

4 minutes ago

Kolachi Police arrested drug dealers with weapons

4 minutes ago

Montenegro frees priests held for breaking lockdow ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.