173 Graduates Awarded Degrees In IMCG G10/4 Convocation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Islamabad model college for girls Post-Graduate G10/4 during its 22nd convocation, has awarded degrees to as many as 173 graduates in departments of BS Maths BSCS, BS Zoology and ADP among 67 graduates who got Roll of honor.
Moreover, six gold medals were also awarded to the top position holder students including Ayesha Taus BSCS, Sehrish BSCS , Noor Fatima BS Maths and Maham Ali in BS zoology.
The BS teachers also received a certificate of appreciation for their best results including
Anjam Ara, Sumaira Quaratul Ain, Saba Mudasir Sabeel-e-Haafi, Shazia Ashraf Sameen, Behjatul Mudassir, Safia Iftikhar Uzma Nazir and Asma Usmani.
The convocation was held at the college auditorium on Monday in which DG FDE Dr. Muhammad Tanvir participated as the chief guest accompanied by guests of honor Dr. Aamer Saeed Bhatti, Dean of Natural Sciences QAU and Dr. Muhammad Anees former Dean Social Sciences QAU, while Principal Prof Saadia Ibrar presided over the ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion, chief guest .Muahmad Tanvir said "the development of Pakistan lies in the pursuit of modern education. The students should step into practical life. Now work side by side with men and make your place in society. Half of the population of our country consists of women, in which the number of working women is negligible".
He also introduced the new project to be launched for students to enhance their skills in IT.
Dr. Amer appreciated the graduates and prayed for their future endeavors.
Dr. Idrees advised the pupils to follow the path of hardwork and kindness to get overall success in life.
The Principal of the College in her speech, advised the students that entrepreneurship was the key of success, adding, now a days most of the male and female students just waste their time in search of jobs while own business is more suitable for better life.
Recent Stories
Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sources
Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight against terrorism
Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamabad
Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with the Aura Light Portrait of vivo ..
Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and trust: Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad
Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas
Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption
Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sources1 minute ago
-
APHC calls for unity to counter Indian aggression in IIOJK5 minutes ago
-
Sikh Yatrees bid farewell to Pakistan, express gratitude for warm hospitality5 minutes ago
-
Alhamra Art Museum: a gateway to creativity5 minutes ago
-
PHA to beautify green belts in city5 minutes ago
-
WHO delegation meets CM for cooperation in health sector5 minutes ago
-
Minister visits DHQ Hospital Kohat on citizen complaint15 minutes ago
-
KP moves SC on reserve seats oath taking issue15 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of martyr cop offered25 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister condemns firing on customs officials in DI Khan25 minutes ago
-
Nine drug peddlers, bootleggers netted35 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight against terrorism37 minutes ago