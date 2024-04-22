173 graduates awarded degrees in IMCG G10/4 convocation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Islamabad model college for girls Post-Graduate G10/4 during its 22nd convocation, has awarded degrees to as many as 173 graduates in departments of BS Maths BSCS, BS Zoology and ADP among 67 graduates who got Roll of honor.

Moreover, six gold medals were also awarded to the top position holder students including Ayesha Taus BSCS, Sehrish BSCS , Noor Fatima BS Maths and Maham Ali in BS zoology.

The BS teachers also received a certificate of appreciation for their best results including

Anjam Ara, Sumaira Quaratul Ain, Saba Mudasir Sabeel-e-Haafi, Shazia Ashraf Sameen, Behjatul Mudassir, Safia Iftikhar Uzma Nazir and Asma Usmani.

The convocation was held at the college auditorium on Monday in which DG FDE Dr. Muhammad Tanvir participated as the chief guest accompanied by guests of honor Dr. Aamer Saeed Bhatti, Dean of Natural Sciences QAU and Dr. Muhammad Anees former Dean Social Sciences QAU, while Principal Prof Saadia Ibrar presided over the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest .Muahmad Tanvir said "the development of Pakistan lies in the pursuit of modern education. The students should step into practical life. Now work side by side with men and make your place in society. Half of the population of our country consists of women, in which the number of working women is negligible".

He also introduced the new project to be launched for students to enhance their skills in IT.

Dr. Amer appreciated the graduates and prayed for their future endeavors.

Dr. Idrees advised the pupils to follow the path of hardwork and kindness to get overall success in life.

The Principal of the College in her speech, advised the students that entrepreneurship was the key of success, adding, now a days most of the male and female students just waste their time in search of jobs while own business is more suitable for better life.