173 Held For Encroachment During Last Week

Wed 14th April 2021

173 held for encroachment during last week

Launching crackdown on encroachments, city traffic police has arrested 173 persons from various areas of the city during last week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Launching crackdown on encroachments, city traffic police has arrested 173 persons from various areas of the city during last week.

Following directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbas Majeed Marwat, police conducted operations in various areas of the city and arrested 173 people for encroachments.

Police also impounded dozens of vehicles and imposed fines on owners.

CTO has said joint operations of police and district administration would clear the city from encroachments very soon.

He also warned strict action against encroachment mafia and urged public to inform police about their complaints. He said that encroachment are leading to choking of roads and negatively smooth flow of traffic and pedestrians.

