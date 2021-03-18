173 marriage halls, food outlets, markets sealed over SOPs violations

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 173 shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and marriage halls were sealed while Rs 200,000 fine was also imposed over violation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the last four days.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that the district administration would ensure implementation on SOPs and urged shopkeepers, marriage halls, restaurants and other business managers to follow SOPs.

Meanwhile, the DC distributed face masks among people at District Council Chowk.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool and other officers were also present.