173 more Covid-19 positive cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :About 173 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 27,781 in the province on Thursday.

According to Media Coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 886,815 people were screened for the virus till July 8 out of which 173 more were reported positive.

As many as 26,664 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 317 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.