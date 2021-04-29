UrduPoint.com
173 More Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 01:40 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :About 173 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 22118 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 718750 people were screened for the virus till April 28 out of which 173 more were reported positive.

As many as 20530 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 233 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

