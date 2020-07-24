173 new corona positive cases reported in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 173 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while one person belonging to Abbottabad lost battle of life against the virus during last 24 hours.

According to Health Department here Friday, the number of corona patients in KP has been reached to 33071 while the count of deaths is 1170.

Total number of recoveries till date is 26,869 and 200,390 corona tests have been conducted.