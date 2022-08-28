173 people shift through heli operation, relief activities continue in Malakand Division: Commissioner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Sunday said that rescue and relief measures are being monitored at the district and divisional levels, and relief packages are being distributed to the affected families in the districts of Upper and Lower Chitral, Dir Upper and Lower and Mingora.

He said that Provincial Heli Service provided relief items to people in Kalam and Utror and rescued tourists throughout the day.

He said that 30 people from Kumrat and 143 people from Kalam were transferred to Shringal University and Saidu Sharif respectively through Heli Service.

Children and women were transferred to safe places on a priority basis by Provincial Heli Service he said.

Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that relief and rehabilitation activities are ongoing in Shangla District, Chitral Lower and Upper, Dir Lower and Upper, and Swat, in which food and medicine, and other essential items are being provided.

He said that the restoration of link roads and bridges had been kicked off on an emergency basis. In the light of the orders of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, warehouses are being built in Madain, Khawaza Khila, Matta and Mingora where food and non-food items will be stored for relief activities so as not to hinder access to aid to isolated and remote mountainous areas, he said.

The Commissioner said that assistance has been sought from Pakistan Army Engineering Corps for the installation of bridges on an emergency basis.

He said that the services of the district administration, as well as the Pak Army soldiers, other relief organizations, Rescue 1122, Police, and Levies are commendable in the rescue and relief activities.