173 smoke emitting vehicles challaned

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (RCTP), under an ongoing campaign launched against smoke emitting vehicles have issued 173 challan slips.

According to Senior Traffic Officer (STO) Rawalpindi Syed Abid Abbas Shah, Traffic Police also impounded a number of vehicles which were emitting smoke.

He said the traffic wardens under the campaign which was kicked off in an effort to control environmental pollution, had been directed to take action against the rules violators.

He said that city traffic police in their efforts for the smooth flow of traffic on city roads were also taking strict action against the traffic rules violators.

The smoke emitting vehicles are not only polluting environment but can also cause smog and respiratory problems in human beings.

He said that special campaigns were also run by the CTP while under a campaign the citizens were educated regarding traffic rules and road safety.

Education Wing of Traffic Police was making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound, he added.

The STO urged the people to follow the traffic rules and cooperate with traffic wardens as they are on the roads to facilitate them. A special squad is available to help and facilitate the citizens on Helpline 1915, he added.

He said, the education Wing of CTP had also been directed to launch an awareness campaign against smoke.