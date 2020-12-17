UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

173 Smoke Emitting Vehicles Challaned

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 03:53 PM

173 smoke emitting vehicles challaned

Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (RCTP), under an ongoing campaign launched against smoke emitting vehicles have issued 173 challan slips

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (RCTP), under an ongoing campaign launched against smoke emitting vehicles have issued 173 challan slips.

According to Senior Traffic Officer (STO) Rawalpindi Syed Abid Abbas Shah, Traffic Police also impounded a number of vehicles which were emitting smoke.

He said the traffic wardens under the campaign which was kicked off in an effort to control environmental pollution, had been directed to take action against the rules violators.

He said that city traffic police in their efforts for the smooth flow of traffic on city roads were also taking strict action against the traffic rules violators.

The smoke emitting vehicles are not only polluting environment but can also cause smog and respiratory problems in human beings.

He said that special campaigns were also run by the CTP while under a campaign the citizens were educated regarding traffic rules and road safety.

Education Wing of Traffic Police was making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound, he added.

The STO urged the people to follow the traffic rules and cooperate with traffic wardens as they are on the roads to facilitate them. A special squad is available to help and facilitate the citizens on Helpline 1915, he added.

He said, the education Wing of CTP had also been directed to launch an awareness campaign against smoke.

Related Topics

Police Education Vehicles Road Traffic Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja asks parents to focus on character buil ..

17 minutes ago

PCB statement on Mohammad Amir

41 minutes ago

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive fo ..

1 hour ago

Lux Style Awards 2020 Allot Everyone the Best Seat ..

1 hour ago

Putin Says Reform of Russia's Primary Health Care ..

3 minutes ago

5.1-magnitude quake hits Molucca Sea -- USGS

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.