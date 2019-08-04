UrduPoint.com
173,000 Pakistanis reach Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :As many as 173,000 Pakistanis including 117,000 government and 56,000 private scheme pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia, said spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

In a statement, he said 115,000 pilgrims of government scheme has reached Makkah Mukarma. The pre hajj flights operation of government and private scheme would continue till August 6 and 8 respectively.

Meanwhile Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor ul Haq Qadri said modern medical facilities have been provided to pilgrims.

The minister visited the Pakistani hospital in Madina and inspected facilities being provided in different departments of the hospital including dental, laboratory, pharmacy, wards and other departments. Head of hospital of Pakistani Hajj Mission Dr Arif Zaidi and Director Madina Tariq Rehmani briefed the minister about the facilities being offered in the hospital.

