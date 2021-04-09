173,028 patients recover from coronavirus so far in public sector hospitals

As many as 173,028 patients contracted with COVID-19 have so far been recovered completely and discharged from 200 public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments, while 737 corona patients recovered during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 173,028 patients contracted with COVID-19 have so far been recovered completely and discharged from 200 public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments, while 737 corona patients recovered during last 24 hours.

This was disclosed by Dr. Asif Tufail, spokesman of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department, Punjab here on Friday. He said that 6286 beds were reserved in all government owned hospitals for corona patients, out of which 4075 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1568 beds reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 793 beds were vacant so far, he added.

The spokesman further added that in view of surging corona infection, the Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 2978 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2317 beds were vacant.

However, 475 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in government hospitals of Lahore and 339 beds were unoccupied. In addition, 2671 beds were also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of the Punjab government and 1451 beds were vacant while, in hospitals of Lahore, 855 beds reserved in HDU and 399 beds were unoccupied, Dr. Asif added.

He said that the specialized healthcare had arranged 637 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 330 ventilators were under use while 307 were unoccupied. Around 239 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 184 were occupied and 55 were vacant, concluded Dr Asif Tufail.