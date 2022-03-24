UrduPoint.com

1731 Power Pilferers Nabbed During March

Published March 24, 2022

1731 power pilferers nabbed during March

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 1731 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab so far during ongoing month of March, MEPCO official said on Thursday

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 1731 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab so far during ongoing month of March, MEPCO official said on Thursday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 2.4 million electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 38.2 million fine was imposed while FIR was registered against 311 of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, MEPCO sources added.

