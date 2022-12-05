1,732 'criminals' arrested through Smart Eye app this year: report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The Lahore police arrested 1,732 law-breakers and criminals through Smart Eye app, and 25 persons were arrested during checking under the Tenant Act Registration System during the current year so far, according to a report, released by the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, on Monday The Lahore police enrolled more than 529,000 tenants under the Tenant Registration System (TRS) in the current year. The report provided details of performance of different wings of the Lahore police under 'Smart Eye' software and Registration of Private Employees(ROPE). It released data of checking and enrollment of tenants, passengers and private employees through its different biometric and online digital applications.

According to the report, the Cantt Division police enrolled more than 99,000 tenants, City Division 54,756, Civil Lines Division 29,883, Iqbal Town Division 44,819, Model Town Division 146,656 and Sadar Division 154,675 tenants under the TRS.

The police also enrolled more than 17,500 private employees under ROPE this year. Cantt Division enrolled 2,840 private employees, City Division 3,320, Civil Lines Division 405, Iqbal Town Division 4,824 Model Town Division 1,214 and Sadar Division 5,015 private employees under ROPE.

CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said 7.6 million persons have been cheeked though "Smart Eye" and a large number of proclaimed offenders were traced during checking process through these software this year.

The police checked data of 7,018,176 passengers through travel Eye and 1,008,008 persons at hotels, hostels and factories.

The police checked 2,142 installations including 718 hotels, 1,207 guest houses and hostels and 172 factories this year. Similarly, this year more than 65 lakh persons and 31 lakh vehicles were checked at E-Police Posts, whereas 2,196 accused arrested and 2,666 stolen vehicles were recovered during checking.