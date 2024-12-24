Open Menu

173,272 Beneficiaries To Get BISP Payments On Thursday

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 02:40 PM

173,272 beneficiaries to get BISP payments on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) would release its December tranche on Thursday in which 173,272 registered women beneficiaries would be able to get their BISP payments of Rs 10,500 per each across the District.

Deputy Director BISP Razia Yasmin told APP here on Tuesday that all arrangements were finalized. As many as 11 campsites were set up in the district which will remain open from 9am to 5 pm (Monday to Friday).

She highlighted that 13877 beneficiaries in Bhulwal, 12,354 in Bhera, 22,513 in Kot Momin, 13979 in Sahiwal, 75224 in Sargodha, 17918 in Shahpur and 17407 in Sillanwali tehsil would get the payments.

Razia further informed that women can visit the following colleges of Sargodha --Govt. boys high school mo.1, block no.12, Govt. Graduate collage of commerce for women Faisalabad road, Govt. Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Degree collage, 49 Tail Sargodha, Govt. Primary school Awan colony, Govt. high school 71 SB, Govt. boys high school Dharma and Govt. college for women Farooq colony to get their payments.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Faisalabad Visit Road Sargodha Kot Momin Shahpur Sillanwali December Women Commerce All From Government Sahiwal

Recent Stories

PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and ot ..

PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and other PTI leaders

3 minutes ago
 Indian businesses top list of new companies joinin ..

Indian businesses top list of new companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce in ..

12 minutes ago
 Sanad launches 5th production line for regions' fi ..

Sanad launches 5th production line for regions' first 'LEAP-1A' engines

12 minutes ago
 UK newspaper criticizes ICC for Favoring India in ..

UK newspaper criticizes ICC for Favoring India in Champions Trophy 2025

13 minutes ago
 Economy Middle East Summit to convene in May 2025

Economy Middle East Summit to convene in May 2025

27 minutes ago
 ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability effor ..

ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability efforts as Year of Sustainability c ..

42 minutes ago
International Charity Organisation implements 75 p ..

International Charity Organisation implements 75 projects in Kyrgyzstan

42 minutes ago
 US expresses concerns over sentence of 25 civilian ..

US expresses concerns over sentence of 25 civilians by military courts in May 9 ..

1 hour ago
 Future Cities Awards 2025 opens nominations

Future Cities Awards 2025 opens nominations

1 hour ago
 West Indies to arrive in Islamabad on Jan 6 for IC ..

West Indies to arrive in Islamabad on Jan 6 for ICC World Test Championship

1 hour ago
 EWEC secures four new sites for developing renewab ..

EWEC secures four new sites for developing renewable energy projects

2 hours ago
 'Areeq', 'Shamikh' dominate in Liwa Festival's pur ..

'Areeq', 'Shamikh' dominate in Liwa Festival's purebred Arabian horse races

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan