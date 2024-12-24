173,272 beneficiaries to get BISP payments on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) would release its December tranche on Thursday in which 173,272 registered women beneficiaries would be able to get their BISP payments of Rs 10,500 per each across the District.

Deputy Director BISP Razia Yasmin told APP here on Tuesday that all arrangements were finalized. As many as 11 campsites were set up in the district which will remain open from 9am to 5 pm (Monday to Friday).

She highlighted that 13877 beneficiaries in Bhulwal, 12,354 in Bhera, 22,513 in Kot Momin, 13979 in Sahiwal, 75224 in Sargodha, 17918 in Shahpur and 17407 in Sillanwali tehsil would get the payments.

Razia further informed that women can visit the following colleges of Sargodha --Govt. boys high school mo.1, block no.12, Govt. Graduate collage of commerce for women Faisalabad road, Govt. Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Degree collage, 49 Tail Sargodha, Govt. Primary school Awan colony, Govt. high school 71 SB, Govt. boys high school Dharma and Govt. college for women Farooq colony to get their payments.