Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2024 | 05:10 PM

1739 patients examined in OPD of Allied Hospital in one day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Allied Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Faheem Yousuf said that 1739 patients were attended to in the Outdoor Patients Department (OPD) in one day.

During a briefing to Faisalabad Medical University (MFU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhary, Dr Faheem said that doctors and paramedical staff of the hospital were fully active despite continuation of various development and up-gradation projects in the hospital to expand its services and their quality.

He said that 1739 patients were attended in OPD on Monday and medicines were given to 903 of them.

Similarly, 438 patients were reported in the Emergency Ward of the hospital, 140 in Surgical Energy, 230 in Medical Emergency, 32 in Pediatrics Emergency and 32 patients in Gynecology Ward.

He said that 79 patients were admitted to the hospital while 44 patients were treated for different kinds of surgeries. He said that pace of work for up-gradation of hospital services had also been accelerated which would provide better facilities to people in future.

