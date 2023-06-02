174 cops promoted to next ranks

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui promoted 174 police officials to the next grades on Friday.

According to a spokesman for the police, the fourth promotion board meeting was held for the first time in the history of Sargodha police in just two months, in which 174 police officers were promoted.

A ceremony was held at Zakaullah Shaheed Police Lines while the RPO was the chief guest at the ceremony.

Fifty-three sub-inspectors were promoted as inspectors, 46 assistant sub-inspectors as sub-inspector and 75 Head Constables were given the rank of assistant sub-inspectors.