174 Criminals Arrested In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 02:30 PM

The police arrested 174 criminals from various parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The police arrested 174 criminals from various parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

Police said Tuesday that the team of various police stations conducted raids at the areas of their jurisdiction and arrested 15 drug traffickers and recovered 7.

475 kilograms chars and 508 litres liquor from their possession, besides nabbed 19 gamblers along with bet money amounting to Rs.20560/-.

Similarly, the police arrested 15 illegal weapon holders and recovered 12 pistols, two repeaters and a gun, nabbed 125 kite-flyers and kite-dealers along with 145,896 kites, 832 bundles of string and other paraphernalia during this period. Further investigation was underway.

