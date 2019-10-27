174 criminals held, looted items worth millions of rupees recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad police have arrested 174 outlaws during last week and recovered looted items worth millions of rupees from them including gold ornaments, cars and bikes, a police spokesman said.

He said that 36 dacoity/robbery cases were traced and 35 persons were arrested while 14 absconders were held during the same period.

Moreover, Police held 24 accused for involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling activities while 6.20 kilogram hashish, 1.305 kilogram heroin and 275 bottle wines were recovered from them.

Police also arrested 15 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 13 pistols, two guns and 280 rounds from them while two accused were arrested for having fake Currency.

Meanwhile, other accused wanted to police for their alleged involvement 60 crime cases of various natures were also held.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has said that criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law. He also appealed the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad in curbing activities of such elements.