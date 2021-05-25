UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

174 Local Govt Uplift Schemes In Progress: DC Multan

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

174 local govt uplift schemes in progress: DC Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad said that Rs 787.5 millions were being spent on 174 uplift schemes of local government at different locations of the city.

While chairing a meeting to review pace of development work here Tuesday.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of local parliamentarians and officials from different departments. Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad directed officers to keep inspecting quality of work.

There would be no compromise on quality of work. Deputy Commissioner also hinted to take strict action against the contractors for substandard work. Such contractors would be black-listed, he remarked.

Related Topics

From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, US Secretary of State discuss ..

35 minutes ago

SEC adopts cooperation agreement between SDHR, ADR ..

35 minutes ago

Achieving excellence is the key mission of Khalifa ..

35 minutes ago

Pakistan is an independent state and is playing a ..

1 hour ago

Allowing selected persons to participate in Toshak ..

55 seconds ago

SU VC, Registrar quarantined after testing positiv ..

56 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.