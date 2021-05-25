174 local govt uplift schemes in progress: DC Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad said that Rs 787.5 millions were being spent on 174 uplift schemes of local government at different locations of the city.

While chairing a meeting to review pace of development work here Tuesday.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of local parliamentarians and officials from different departments. Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad directed officers to keep inspecting quality of work.

There would be no compromise on quality of work. Deputy Commissioner also hinted to take strict action against the contractors for substandard work. Such contractors would be black-listed, he remarked.