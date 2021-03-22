UrduPoint.com
174 New Cases Of Coronavirus Detected, No Death Reported

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Fortunately no death stemming from coronavirus reported on Sunday, however 174 new cases emerged when 6,622 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Monday.

Shah said that fortunately no death was reported on Monday. He added that till last Sunday the number of deaths were 4,479.

Shah said that 6,622 samples were tested which detected 174 cases that constituted 2.6 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,219,240 tests have been conducted against which 263,463 cases were diagnosed,out of them 96.3 percent or 253,835 patients have recovered including 105 overnight.

The CM said that currently 5,149 patients were under treatment,out of them 4,877 were in home isolation, 8 at isolation centers and 264 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 244 patients was stated to be critical, including 35 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 174 new cases, 73 have been detected from Karachi, including 37 from East, 12 Malir, 10 South, 9 Central, 3 Korangi and 2 West. Ghotki has 10, Sujawal 9, Nausheroferoze and Thatta 8 each, Tando Allahyar 7, Hyderabad, Kamber, Matiari and Jacobabad 6 each, Jamshoro 5, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Tando Muhammad Khan 4 each, Larkana and Khairpur 3 each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to strictly follow SOPs to prevent from deadly virus.

