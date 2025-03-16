174 Outlaws Nabbed As Islamabad Police Intensifies Crackdown
Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) In a decisive move against criminal activities, Islamabad Capital Police have arrested 174 outlaws in the past two weeks as part of an ongoing crackdown targeting illegal arms, drug dealers, and wanted criminals.
Aa police spokesperson told APP on Sunday that 136 individuals involved in illegal arms possession and drug peddling were apprehended. Additionally, a special drive against absconders and proclaimed offenders resulted in the arrest of 38 criminals.
The police teams also recovered 20 kg of heroin, 11 kg of hashish, 2,175 grams of ice, 165 liters of liquor, 68 pistols of various calibers, six advanced automatic rifles, and 268 rounds of ammunition.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan stated that the campaign is aimed at eliminating crime and illegal weapons while ensuring the safety of citizens' lives and property.
SSP directed officers to expedite legal actions against criminal elements across the district and implement a comprehensive strategy to tackle crime effectively.
“No individual or group will be allowed to disrupt public peace, use illegal weapons, or create fear among the residents of the Federal capital,” he asserted.
The SSP also urged citizens with licensed weapons to ensure their registration at local police stations and support the ongoing campaign against illegal arms.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..
Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance
SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation
Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..
Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..
29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..
AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..
GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..
TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award
RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade
Major power outage hits Cuba
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Talented paraplegic girl student gifted with electric wheelchair1 minute ago
-
DSP Traffic inspects traffic duty at Peshawar Mor bazaar1 minute ago
-
District administration Chiniot launches crackdown on fireworks1 minute ago
-
174 outlaws nabbed as Islamabad Police intensifies crackdown1 minute ago
-
Police encounter in Chiniot leaves one robber dead1 minute ago
-
2 street criminals held in R A Bazaar11 minutes ago
-
Over 9,800 BISP beneficiaries get financial aid under PM Ramadan Relief package in Lodhran11 minutes ago
-
SSP Security joins officers for Iftar at High-Security Zone checkpoint11 minutes ago
-
FDA officials directed to expedite recovery of dues11 minutes ago
-
Sukkur SSP takes notice of alleged abuse of boy11 minutes ago
-
HSA to launch healthcare workforce export initiative21 minutes ago
-
Six accused held with over 8 kg drugs21 minutes ago