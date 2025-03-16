174 outlaws nabbed as Islamabad Police intensifies crackdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) In a decisive move against criminal activities, Islamabad Capital Police have arrested 174 outlaws in the past two weeks as part of an ongoing crackdown targeting illegal arms, drug dealers, and wanted criminals.

Aa police spokesperson told APP on Sunday that 136 individuals involved in illegal arms possession and drug peddling were apprehended. Additionally, a special drive against absconders and proclaimed offenders resulted in the arrest of 38 criminals.

The police teams also recovered 20 kg of heroin, 11 kg of hashish, 2,175 grams of ice, 165 liters of liquor, 68 pistols of various calibers, six advanced automatic rifles, and 268 rounds of ammunition.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan stated that the campaign is aimed at eliminating crime and illegal weapons while ensuring the safety of citizens' lives and property.

SSP directed officers to expedite legal actions against criminal elements across the district and implement a comprehensive strategy to tackle crime effectively.

“No individual or group will be allowed to disrupt public peace, use illegal weapons, or create fear among the residents of the Federal capital,” he asserted.

The SSP also urged citizens with licensed weapons to ensure their registration at local police stations and support the ongoing campaign against illegal arms.

