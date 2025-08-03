174 POs Arrested This Year So Far
Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2025 | 08:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The police have arrested 174 proclaimed offenders (POs) involved in murder cases this year so far, leading to 21% reduction in murder and attempt to murder incidents.
Police spokesman said here on Sunday that the arrests were made under the strict directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar whose strategic leadership has brought about a noticeable decline in serious crimes across the city.
He said that in the month of July alone, 31 proclaimed offenders linked to murder cases were apprehended.
He said that the police have also arrested 174 proclaimed offenders during current year whereas 125 such suspects had been nabbed during the same period last year, showing a marked increase in police efficiency this year.
He said that the CPO’s proactive strategy has resulted not only in prompt action against long-standing fugitives but also in a broader deterrence of violent crime. The city has witnessed a visible decline of 21% in murder cases this year, he added.
Meanwhile, CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar had clearly instructed all Town SPs, DSPs, and SHOs that any negligence in protecting the lives and property of citizens would not be tolerated under any circumstances.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition to kick off August 30
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS agreement
Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito de Getxo
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors with Bilal Abbas for first t5i ..
General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima bint Mubarak' initiative
CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report
KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 points on first day of business we ..
World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch report on government efficiency
Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compou ..
Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..
Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock
Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM says Kashmir dispute resolution key pillar of Pakistan's foreign policy; calls for reversing Indi ..7 minutes ago
-
Punjab Ombudsman intervention restores hope for affected shopkeepers of Pace plaza8 minutes ago
-
People cautioned to be vigilant as heavy rainfall continues until Aug 727 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker congratulates national T20 team on series victory against West Indies38 minutes ago
-
Positive economic indicators signal Pakistan’s rising global influence, stronger regional ties: A ..47 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi leads tributes on police Martyrs’ Day: "our martyrs are a beacon of courage and pride"47 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah Pays Tribute to Police Martyrs47 minutes ago
-
Chehlum procession arrangements reviewed in Haripur, DC and officials visit main bazaar47 minutes ago
-
Police Martyrs’ Day marked with solemn ceremonies in Hazara division47 minutes ago
-
Haripur to Host KP’s Largest Youth Summit on August 947 minutes ago
-
Murree becomes dengue epicenter, controlling measures escalated47 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police pays tribute to heroes on National Police Martyrs’ Day47 minutes ago