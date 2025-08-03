174 POs arrested this year so far

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The police have arrested 174 proclaimed offenders (POs) involved in murder cases this year so far, leading to 21% reduction in murder and attempt to murder incidents.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that the arrests were made under the strict directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar whose strategic leadership has brought about a noticeable decline in serious crimes across the city.

He said that in the month of July alone, 31 proclaimed offenders linked to murder cases were apprehended.

He said that the police have also arrested 174 proclaimed offenders during current year whereas 125 such suspects had been nabbed during the same period last year, showing a marked increase in police efficiency this year.

He said that the CPO’s proactive strategy has resulted not only in prompt action against long-standing fugitives but also in a broader deterrence of violent crime. The city has witnessed a visible decline of 21% in murder cases this year, he added.

Meanwhile, CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar had clearly instructed all Town SPs, DSPs, and SHOs that any negligence in protecting the lives and property of citizens would not be tolerated under any circumstances.