174 Properties Sealed Over Fee Default

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM

174 properties sealed over fee default

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA), during its on-going daily operation against commercial fee defaulters, sealed another 174 properties here on different locations of the city on Tuesday.

In the operation, properties in areas like Allama Iqbal Town, New Muslim Town, Gujjar Pura, Gulberg, Garden Town, Johar Town, and Faisal Town were sealed. In Allama Iqbal Town alone, more than 29 properties were sealed due to illegal commercial use and unpaid commercial fees. Additionally, 35 properties were sealed in New Muslim Town and Gujjar Pura, while 36 properties were sealed in Gulberg Scheme, Garden Town, and Faisal Town.

A total of 74 properties in Khayaban-e-Firdousi Johar Town were also sealed.

Among the sealed properties were schools, pharmacies, offices, cafes, bakeries, restaurants, grocery stores, salons, shops, and others. These properties had received multiple notices prior to the operation.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner I, Asad ul Zaman, and Chief Town Planner II, Azhar Ali. Authorities have vowed to continue taking strict and impartial action against illegal commercial buildings and defaulters of commercial fees.

