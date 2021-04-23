174 tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The district health authorities have diagnosed 174 people out of 1,168 tested for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours as infected with the coronavirus.

According to the daily situation report issued here Friday evening, the positivity rate has been recorded at 15 percent.

The number of positive cases has jumped from 733 to 1,124 in a week's time.

Among the active cases which exist in the district, 59 are admitted in the COVID 19 ward of Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad, 6 in Agha Khan University Hospital, Karachi, one each in two other hospitals of Karachi and 1057 are under home isolation.

Some 12,286 citizens of Hyderabad have recovered from the virus after infection while 308 lost the battle for their lives against the virus.