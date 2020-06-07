1744 cases emerge, 16 more patients died: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 1744 new cases of coronavirus emerged when 8199 tests were conducted and 16 more patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 650.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a press statement issued here from CM House on Sunday.

He said that 8199, the highest so far, tests were conducted against which 1744 new cases were detected which constituted 21.5 percent of the reports. He added that so far 321,009 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 38108 or 16.5 percent cases.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 16 more patients died overnight and the number of patients died so far came to 650 that constituted 1.7 percent of the total infected people.

Talking about 18682 patients, the CM said that 17257 were in home isolation and being treated through telemedicine procedure, 63 at Isolation centers and 1362 at different hospital. He further said that 414 patients were in critical condition, of them 67 have been shifted on ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 511 more patients recovered and returned to normal life. The number of patients recovered so far has reached to 18776 which constitutes 49.3 percent, he said.

The CM said that out 1744 new cases, 1081 belonged to Karachi, of them 370 to East, 286 South, 199 Central, 119 Malir, 60 Korangi and 48 West.

According to the CM Hyderabad has n 54 new cases, Larkana 39, Shaheed Benazirabad 33, Sukkur 31, Dadu 23, Ghotki 23, Mirpurkhas 14, Khairpur 11, Jamshoro9, Tharparkar eight, Jacobabad two, Umerkot two, Thatta, Tando Allahyar and Kambar have one case each.

The chief minister said that the infection rate of coronavirus was on the increase because our people were not following the SOP. "The situation is going from bad to worse and we all have to respond to the situation responsibly," he said.