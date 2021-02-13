UrduPoint.com
175-acre Land Retrieved In Special Economic Zone

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration, with the help of police, has retrieved 175 acres of land of industrial nature in special economic zone of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) A spokesman for the administration said on Saturday that FIEDMC had allocated 400-acre land worth Rs. 3.9 billion in special economic zone for 32 multinational companies of France, Britain, Turkey, Korea, Saudi Arabia, China, etc. which had planned setting up their industrial units. However, some influential people occupied that land in 2007 and established their animal pens, houses, shops, haveilies, etc.

on it illegally.

Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq submitted a complaint with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for vacating the land from the qabza mafia.

The district administration and police teams, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry, launched a grand operation and retrieved 175-acre land. The remaining land was also expected to be retrieved during the next 24 hours, the spokesman added.

