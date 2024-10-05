175 Farmers Booked Over Water Theft
Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2024 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The police have registered cases against 175 farmers on charge of stealing irrigation water from Rakh Branch Canal.
A police spokesman said here on Saturday that 175 peasants of different villages altered water channels and stole canal water for irrigating their lands and crops illegally.
Therefore, Nishatabad and Sahianwala police have registered separate cases against the water pilferers and started investigation for their arrest, he added.
