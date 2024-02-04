Open Menu

175 Polling Stations Established To Facilitate 243,703 Voters In PP-13 Constituency

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2024 | 03:20 PM

175 polling stations established to facilitate 243,703 voters in PP-13 constituency

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) 175 polling stations have been established in PP-13 Rawalpindi-VII constituency where 243,703 voters including 124,783 male and 118,920 female will use their right to vote.

According to the polling scheme issued by the district election commission, there are 82 polling stations for male and 81 for female voters while 12 are combined.

Under the scheme of PP-13, there are 175 presiding officers, 886 assistant presiding officers and 618 allied polling staff members to facilitate the voters with a total of 443 polling booths in the constituency.

According to details, the administration on the special directives of the Punjab government had finalized the comprehensive plan for polling day.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Hassan Waqar Cheema has also instructed the administration officers to strictly monitor the code of conduct issued by ECP.

